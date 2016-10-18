Game facts: Chiefs at Raiders (Raiders facts)

Cold streak on offense: The Raiders had the NFLâs No. 1 scoring offense in Weeks 1-2 of this season (35.5 PPG). Since then, they have the NFLâs 2nd-worst scoring offense (13.3 PPG), ahead of only the Dolphins.
Where's Cooper?: Amari Cooper has the NFLâs 4th lowest passer rating when targeted (54.8, min. 30 targets).
Looking for No. 1: The Raiders are the only team in the NFL this season without an INT on defense.
Watch out, Chiefs!: Khalil Mack has 4.0 sacks, 5 QB hits, 5 TFL, FF in last 4 games vs. the Chiefs.