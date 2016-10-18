Game facts: Chiefs at Raiders (Chiefs facts)

News  

 

 

Game facts: Chiefs at Raiders

Mind-boggling stat:  The Chiefs have not lost back-to-back games since losing 5 straight in Weeks 2-6 of the 2015 season.  

How good is that?:  The Chiefs' 35 straight games played (including playoffs) without back-to-back losses is tied with the Seahawks for the longest active streak in the NFL.

Next Gen Stat:  Last week, Alex Smith was 1-for-9 passing under pressure (when a defender was withing 2 yards of him at time of throw).  

More Next Gen Stats: Kareem Hunt has reached a speed of 20+ miles per hour as a ball carrier on three plays this season (most in NFL). 

