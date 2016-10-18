Game facts: Chiefs at Raiders (Chiefs facts)

Mind-boggling stat: The Chiefs have not lost back-to-back games since losing 5 straight in Weeks 2-6 of the 2015 season.

How good is that?: The Chiefs' 35 straight games played (including playoffs) without back-to-back losses is tied with the Seahawks for the longest active streak in the NFL.

Next Gen Stat: Last week, Alex Smith was 1-for-9 passing under pressure (when a defender was withing 2 yards of him at time of throw).