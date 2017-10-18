Patriots LB Harvey Langi reunites with wife after being hospitalized

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for October 18th, 2017. This is the Extra Point.
Patriots LB Harvey Langi reunites with his wife reunite after a terrible car accident
.@Patriots LB @LANGI21 and his wife were finally reunited 3 days after a car accident. ï¿½ï¿½ for a speedy recovery to you both! (via @CLangi10) pic.twitter.com/pT2D6sWH93â The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) October 18, 2017
It's the two year anniversary of one of the most mind-boggling plays in NFL history
Two years ago today, this play had us all like "bold strategy Cotton" ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/ysTsPjM0Czâ The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) October 18, 2017
JuJu Smith-Schuster rides a bike to work
ATTN: ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½â JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) September 5, 2017
Why I Ride A Bike Around Pittsburgh!! pic.twitter.com/lhkHef26ir
A meeting of two great football players
Game respect game: @CarliLloyd and @drewbrees #USWNT #USAvKOR pic.twitter.com/jlsXoGxb0Yâ New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 18, 2017
Players don't get tickets for free, fam
To clear the AIR: NFL PLAYERS DONT GET FREE TIX to games!So if you want to go to a game and you ask for tickets, kno there is a cost lolâ Brice Butler (@Brice_Butler) October 17, 2017
Chris Long puts his money where his heart is
Major props to @JOEL9ONE for literally donating his entire salary to education equality ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/hofH5RA7X0â The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) October 18, 2017