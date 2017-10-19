Throwback photos of NFL stars back in the day

Every Thursday, The Checkdown shares photos of current and former players from back in the day. This is The Checkback.

Laserbeams, wraparound shades, necklaces, and the Kool Aid Man.

We all lived through times when weird, embarrassing things were considered cool. Well, maybe not "all" of us. I don't know how old you are. Maybe you're one of those baby geniuses I've heard so much about and you don't have enough time alive to be embarrassed about anything yet. Well, good for you, hypothetical baby. Either way, it's impossible to not get older and look back at photos of your younger self and think what was I thinking?!

In the spirit of celebration and cringe, look back at these Throwback Thursday photos from some of the best players in the NFL.

Gerald McCoy

Richie Incognito

Throwing it back to Laser Beam backgrounds and pink turtle necks

Play on Playa#tbt pic.twitter.com/1rSglzBzdh - Richie Incognito (@68INCOGNITO) October 17, 2013

Kenny Stills

Ndamukong Suh

JJ Watt

Jalen Ramsey

Todd Gurley

Larry Fitzgerald

Joe Flacco