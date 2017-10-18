Dallas selected as host of 2018 NFL Draft

The 2018 NFL Draft is heading to the Lone Star State.

Commissioner Roger Goodell announced Wednesday that the Dallas Cowboys will host the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas -- the first time the event will take place inside an NFL stadium. The draft will run April 26-28.

The NFL has made the draft a road show the past three years, holding it in Philadelphia in 2017, and Chicago in 2015 and 2016.

The 2017 draft in Philadelphia, the first time a host city held the draft outside, was met with rousing success, setting an attendance record for the event.

"Philadelphia raised the bar by taking the Draft to another level, and this new opportunity in Dallas will enable us to continue the event's evolution and grow it even further," Goodell said in a release. "We are grateful to the Dallas Cowboys, the cities of Arlington, Dallas, and Frisco, and the Dallas Sports Commission for their leadership in turning this vision into reality."

With the 2018 iteration moving to Jerry World, expect an even bigger show to up the ante. After all, everything is bigger in Texas.