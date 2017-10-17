Social media reacts to opening night of NBA

Basketball is back!
Several NFL players took to social media to express their excitement during the big games on opening night of the NBA.
Jayson Tatum is nice.! I promise!â Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes5) October 18, 2017
Kyrie passing too much ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ââï¸â Eli Apple (@EliApple13) October 18, 2017
Lebron is REALLY GOOD at basketball!â Darius Butler (@DariusJButler) October 18, 2017
Man that shot looked like it went in low keyâ Mark Ingram II (@MarkIngram22) October 18, 2017
If Lebron had an @UnderArmour Jersey on it wouldn't have torn lolâ Justin Forsett (@JForsett) October 18, 2017
Would come down to kyrie taking the final shot for OTâ Jeron Johnson (@Jus_Showoff) October 18, 2017
Prayers for a speedy and quality recovery by @gordonhayward . Good guy and great ambassador for the NBA.â Myles Garrett (@MylesLGarrett) October 18, 2017
Can't even put into words.â JJ Watt (@JJWatt) October 18, 2017
Gordon Hayward.
Feeling for you man.
Absolutely gut wrenching.
The 3 best shooters in the world at it again they maybe the first team to win 5 championship in a row if Klay staysâ Roddy White (@roddywhiteTV) October 18, 2017
Damn kyrie got all the old handshakes going with the @cavs He trying to go back already lol jkâ Cam Heyward (@CamHeyward) October 18, 2017
Derrick Rose tho ï¿½ï¿½ Big stop on Kyrie late that's no easy task at all against Mr Clutch ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½â Anthony Dixon (@Boobie24Dixon) October 18, 2017
Great game. Gotta be excited about Jaylen brown and Jayson Tatum tho. Prayers up for Gordon. ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½â Terrance Knighton (@MisterRoast98) October 18, 2017
Cavs vs Wizards in the Eastern Conference Finals......â Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) October 18, 2017
Just seen what happened to Hayward I had to stop and pray for him. I hate to see that, hope he has a speedy recovery.God Speed!â Todd Gurley II (@TG3II) October 18, 2017
Just now seeing the injury of @gordonhayward. Praying for a speedy recovery. God Blessâ ANTONIO CROMARTIE (@CRO31) October 18, 2017
I literally cannot decide what to watch, @MLB or @NBA. This playoff game is ridiculous....â Greg Jennings (@GregJennings) October 18, 2017
I would pay good money to have a dinner with Coach Pop. Can you make it happen @AdmiralCapital @DavidtheAdmiralâ Justin Tuck (@JustinTuck) October 18, 2017
Rose ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½â Anthony Dixon (@Boobie24Dixon) October 18, 2017
D Rose ballinâ Mike Wallace (@Wallace17_daKid) October 18, 2017
Iâm rootin like hell for D Rose and Melo this yearâ Strizzy (@JaelenStrong) October 18, 2017
Nothing like opening night in the @NBAâ Tyrod Taylor (@TyrodTaylor) October 18, 2017
Prayers up for Gordon Hayward!!ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½â Jay Ajayi (@JayTrain23) October 18, 2017
Prayers up for @gordonhayward.. Easily the worst part about sports. Wish you a full recovery man!â Kyle Rudolph (@KyleRudolph82) October 18, 2017
Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) October 18, 2017
