Social media reacts to opening night of NBA

Basketball is back!

Several NFL players took to social media to express their excitement during the big games on opening night of the NBA.

Jayson Tatum is nice.! I promise! — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes5) October 18, 2017

Lebron is REALLY GOOD at basketball! — Darius Butler (@DariusJButler) October 18, 2017

Man that shot looked like it went in low key — Mark Ingram II (@MarkIngram22) October 18, 2017

If Lebron had an @UnderArmour Jersey on it wouldn't have torn lol — Justin Forsett (@JForsett) October 18, 2017

Would come down to kyrie taking the final shot for OT — Jeron Johnson (@Jus_Showoff) October 18, 2017

Prayers for a speedy and quality recovery by @gordonhayward . Good guy and great ambassador for the NBA. — Myles Garrett (@MylesLGarrett) October 18, 2017

Can't even put into words.

Gordon Hayward.

Feeling for you man.

Absolutely gut wrenching. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) October 18, 2017

The 3 best shooters in the world at it again they maybe the first team to win 5 championship in a row if Klay stays — Roddy White (@roddywhiteTV) October 18, 2017

Damn kyrie got all the old handshakes going with the @cavs He trying to go back already lol jk — Cam Heyward (@CamHeyward) October 18, 2017

Derrick Rose tho �� Big stop on Kyrie late that's no easy task at all against Mr Clutch ���� — Anthony Dixon (@Boobie24Dixon) October 18, 2017

Great game. Gotta be excited about Jaylen brown and Jayson Tatum tho. Prayers up for Gordon. ������ — Terrance Knighton (@MisterRoast98) October 18, 2017

Cavs vs Wizards in the Eastern Conference Finals...... — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) October 18, 2017

Just seen what happened to Hayward I had to stop and pray for him. I hate to see that, hope he has a speedy recovery.God Speed! — Todd Gurley II (@TG3II) October 18, 2017

Just now seeing the injury of @gordonhayward. Praying for a speedy recovery. God Bless — ANTONIO CROMARTIE (@CRO31) October 18, 2017

I literally cannot decide what to watch, @MLB or @NBA. This playoff game is ridiculous.... — Greg Jennings (@GregJennings) October 18, 2017

I would pay good money to have a dinner with Coach Pop. Can you make it happen @AdmiralCapital @DavidtheAdmiral — Justin Tuck (@JustinTuck) October 18, 2017

Rose ���� — Anthony Dixon (@Boobie24Dixon) October 18, 2017

I’m rootin like hell for D Rose and Melo this year — Strizzy (@JaelenStrong) October 18, 2017