Snoop Dogg once coached Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for October 17th, 2017. This is the Extra Point.

Snoop Dogg was on Ellen recently talking about the success of his Snoop Youth Football League.

The SYFL has produced several current NFL players including Steelers rookie WR JuJu Smith-Schuster and Chiefs WR De'Anthony Thomas.

Lorenzo Alexander leads the charge for positive tangible change in his community

As a team we are committed to taking the next step towards a positive change in our Buffalo community. #OneBuffalo See you all tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/Ryubcguupu â Lorenzo Alexander (@onemangang97) October 16, 2017

Bills WR Brandon Reilly missed his flight and took an Uber from Chicago back to Buffalo.

Because one Bill taking an @Uber from Chicago to Buffalo wasn't enough...@brandonreilly87 hitched a ride back to Buffalo after the Bye! pic.twitter.com/F3UhxOdnaB â Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) October 16, 2017

Rams QB Jared Goff is helping the thousands affected by the wildfires in Northern California.

Help me help the people affected by the huge fires of Northern California https://t.co/kTTlmV3NmF â Jared Goff (@JaredGoff16) October 17, 2017

You might as well call LeGarrette Blount the human bulldozer.

LeGarrette Blount has averaged 4.9 yards AFTER CONTACT per carry in 2017. Only 8 running backs currently average 4.9 yards PER CARRY pic.twitter.com/ZLZyWBzzqA â Pro Football Focus (@PFF) October 14, 2017

Odell Beckham Jr. = All Pro babysitter