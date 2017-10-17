Snoop Dogg once coached Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

  • By Ralph Warner
The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for October 17th, 2017. This is the Extra Point.

Snoop Dogg was on Ellen recently talking about the success of his Snoop Youth Football League.

The SYFL has produced several current NFL players including Steelers rookie WR JuJu Smith-Schuster and Chiefs WR De'Anthony Thomas.

Lorenzo Alexander leads the charge for positive tangible change in his community

Bills WR Brandon Reilly missed his flight and took an Uber from Chicago back to Buffalo.

Rams QB Jared Goff is helping the thousands affected by the wildfires in Northern California.

You might as well call LeGarrette Blount the human bulldozer.

Odell Beckham Jr. = All Pro babysitter

Headlines

