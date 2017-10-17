You don't want to mess with Sir Alfred the Raider

Fans of the NFL is our celebration of the league's most dedicated football fans.

Raider fans live in The Black Hole, but the leader of Raiders Nation is Sir Alfred the Raider. Since 1995, Alfred James Bland has been patrolling the black hole, ridding invading opponent teams from Oakland.

"I have been a Raiders fan my whole life, but I've been going to Raiders games since 1995," said Bland. "I was at the first Raiders game when they came back to Stanford Stadium."

Bland's outfit may be one of the most intricate ever seen at a football stadium.

"I was on a camping trip, in a general store and they were selling helmets and that kicked off the whole armor," said Bland. "The shield was made by a contractor who does metal laser cuttingâ¦ and the leg armor, I got in Greece, right at the footsteps of the Acropolis."

Wearing his raider outfit, Bland is a fan favorite at the O.Co Coliseum in Oakland, especially with children.

"I get smiles all the time, but the best is the children running up and wanting pictures," stated Bland. "That is the best part."

Even though Bland may look like an actual raider, he's one of the friendliest raiders you will ever meet.