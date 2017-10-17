James Conner met with a fellow cancer survivor at Sunday's game

Steelers RB James Conner has many fans far beyond the ones at Heinz Field. Conner's story of perseverance has inspired both football fans and those battling cancer. Conner was an All-American running back at the University of Pittsburgh when he was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma in December 2015.

The Steelers selected the Pennsylvania native with the 105th pick in the 2017 Draft. As Conner's amazing story became more widespread, his popularity grew among those facing similar struggles. Rylie Lindig, a University of Arkansas student who had her own battle with Hodgkin's lymphoma looked to Conner for motivation. On Sunday, Lindig got to see her hero in action at the Steelers-Chiefs game.

My dad emailing me our seats for Sunday was way better than an email saying class was canceled!Can't wait to watch my hero

Not only that, but she actually met the rookie RB who also had the No.1 selling NFL jersey back in July.

He congratulated me on ringing the bell, prayed during the relapse scare, and said we'd meet someday... James doesn't disappoint!

Salute to Conner, Lindig, and all the people battling this disease that has affected millions of families.