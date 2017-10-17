Fantasy Bench Regrets: Week 6

  • By Daniel Greco
The Checkdown's weekly collection of sad tweets about Fantasy Football stars riding the bench.

Another week and another big name goes down to injury. Sorry, Aaron Rodgers owners, there's always next year. Now that there's only six games left in the fantasy regular season, leaving solid players on your bench is not an option.

This week's Fantasy Bench Regrets, features players that you should have started, but instead you second guessed yourself.

Arizona Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald
Fantasy Points: 17.8 points
Starting Percentage: 87.1%

Fitzgerald may be turning back the clock with his performance this season. Obviously, he still has plenty of juice in his legs.

Tennessee Titans K Ryan Succop
Fantasy Points: 21 points
Starting Percentage: 64.5%

Yes, kickers are still in fantasy football and yes, they probably caused you to either win or lose your matchup this week. Sorry, but not sorry.

Arizona Cardinals QB Carson Palmer
Fantasy Points: 20.92 points
Starting percentage: 32.5%

Gunslinger Carson Palmer had himself a day. The former Heisman trophy winner is ranked in the top-10 for quarterbacks in fantasy. Against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Palmer only threw four incompletions and had three touchdowns.

New Orleans Saints RB Mark Ingram
Fantasy Points: 25 points
Starting Percentage: 80.5%

Now that Ingram is once again the lead back in New Orleans, you better make sure you start him. Last season he had 1,043 rushing yards and 10 total touchdowns.

Arizona Cardinals RB Adrian Peterson
Fantasy Points: 25.4 points
Starting Percentage: 22.9%

A change of scenery is sometimes the best thing that could happen to a 32-year-old running back. I'm sure you wanted to wait and see if Adrian Peterson was going to be an integral part of the Cardinals offense, but guess what, he is still AP. Now with the hot sun in Arizona, expect Peterson to heat up.

