Fantasy Bench Regrets: Week 6

The Checkdown's weekly collection of sad tweets about Fantasy Football stars riding the bench.
Another week and another big name goes down to injury. Sorry, Aaron Rodgers owners, there's always next year. Now that there's only six games left in the fantasy regular season, leaving solid players on your bench is not an option.
This week's Fantasy Bench Regrets, features players that you should have started, but instead you second guessed yourself.
Arizona Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald
Fantasy Points: 17.8 points
Starting Percentage: 87.1%
Fitzgerald may be turning back the clock with his performance this season. Obviously, he still has plenty of juice in his legs.
Larry Fitzgerald sitting on my bench with 27.8 points ï¿½ï¿½â Brie Watts (@briewatts1) October 15, 2017
Left Larry Fitzgerald on my bench againï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ââï¸â tate (@Tate_Gobler) October 15, 2017
Not doing well on picking when to play Larry Fitzgerald. Left him on the bench and he is having a huge day. ï¿½ï¿½#FantasyFootballâ AnneSm (@AnneSm) October 15, 2017
Tennessee Titans K Ryan Succop
Fantasy Points: 21 points
Starting Percentage: 64.5%
Yes, kickers are still in fantasy football and yes, they probably caused you to either win or lose your matchup this week. Sorry, but not sorry.
Ryan Succop outscored Jameis Winstin, CJ Anderson, TY Hilton, and Keenan Allen combined. I hate fantasy footballâ Todd Harris (@Hitman_Harris) October 17, 2017
Ryan Succop fantasy owners pic.twitter.com/5XXF7PmhJdâ Pat Chiesa (@PatChiesa) October 17, 2017
Ryan Succop owners right now... #MNF #INDvsTEN #Fantasy pic.twitter.com/LbvfbTnvQKâ Angel Rocha (@anhelo23) October 17, 2017
Arizona Cardinals QB Carson Palmer
Fantasy Points: 20.92 points
Starting percentage: 32.5%
Gunslinger Carson Palmer had himself a day. The former Heisman trophy winner is ranked in the top-10 for quarterbacks in fantasy. Against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Palmer only threw four incompletions and had three touchdowns.
Good ole last minute tinkering on the fantasy squad removing Carson Palmer #Geniusâ JT (@JT71829) October 15, 2017
Carson Palmer is sitting on my bench with 31 points and it's only start of the third quarter... my heads not in fantasy football this yearâ Nov 6th ï¿½ï¿½ (@ChefD_94) October 15, 2017
New Orleans Saints RB Mark Ingram
Fantasy Points: 25 points
Starting Percentage: 80.5%
Now that Ingram is once again the lead back in New Orleans, you better make sure you start him. Last season he had 1,043 rushing yards and 10 total touchdowns.
If anyone was curious, Mark Ingram was on my bench and Aaron Rodgers was my starting QB...just a great fantasy weekâ Anthony LaRussa (@AJLaRussa23) October 15, 2017
Me checking fantasy and seeing Mark Ingram on my bench pic.twitter.com/lAK5jpQT7Râ Johnny DeJacimo (@johnnydejac) October 15, 2017
When your opponent has Golden Tate and Mark Ingram on his bench #DETvsNO pic.twitter.com/NqGtP99vyoâ Fantasy Fball Gifs (@fantasyfbgifs) October 15, 2017
Arizona Cardinals RB Adrian Peterson
Fantasy Points: 25.4 points
Starting Percentage: 22.9%
A change of scenery is sometimes the best thing that could happen to a 32-year-old running back. I'm sure you wanted to wait and see if Adrian Peterson was going to be an integral part of the Cardinals offense, but guess what, he is still AP. Now with the hot sun in Arizona, expect Peterson to heat up.
And I have Adrian Peterson on the bench pic.twitter.com/66IXqNPFUbâ Andrew Lee (@androoly24) October 15, 2017
Oh look. It's Adrian Peterson back to doing Adrian Peterson things...on my #FantasyFootball bench. ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ââï¸ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ââï¸ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ââï¸ #TBvsAZâ âï¸RESISTiffanyâï¸ (@tiffanyclay) October 15, 2017
This is rare, but does happen.â J. Strand (@DJ_Ajaxx) October 15, 2017
I get a #CYPY for leaving Adrian Peterson on my bench in Fantasy, while being a Cardinal fan.#BeRedSeeRed pic.twitter.com/aiygFmIov2