Fantasy Bench Regrets: Week 6

The Checkdown's weekly collection of sad tweets about Fantasy Football stars riding the bench.

Another week and another big name goes down to injury. Sorry, Aaron Rodgers owners, there's always next year. Now that there's only six games left in the fantasy regular season, leaving solid players on your bench is not an option.

This week's Fantasy Bench Regrets, features players that you should have started, but instead you second guessed yourself.

Arizona Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald

Fantasy Points: 17.8 points

Starting Percentage: 87.1%

Fitzgerald may be turning back the clock with his performance this season. Obviously, he still has plenty of juice in his legs.

Larry Fitzgerald sitting on my bench with 27.8 points ï¿½ï¿½ â Brie Watts (@briewatts1) October 15, 2017

Left Larry Fitzgerald on my bench againï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ââï¸ â tate (@Tate_Gobler) October 15, 2017

Not doing well on picking when to play Larry Fitzgerald. Left him on the bench and he is having a huge day. ï¿½ï¿½#FantasyFootball â AnneSm (@AnneSm) October 15, 2017

Tennessee Titans K Ryan Succop

Fantasy Points: 21 points

Starting Percentage: 64.5%

Yes, kickers are still in fantasy football and yes, they probably caused you to either win or lose your matchup this week. Sorry, but not sorry.

Ryan Succop outscored Jameis Winstin, CJ Anderson, TY Hilton, and Keenan Allen combined. I hate fantasy football â Todd Harris (@Hitman_Harris) October 17, 2017

Arizona Cardinals QB Carson Palmer

Fantasy Points: 20.92 points

Starting percentage: 32.5%

Gunslinger Carson Palmer had himself a day. The former Heisman trophy winner is ranked in the top-10 for quarterbacks in fantasy. Against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Palmer only threw four incompletions and had three touchdowns.

Good ole last minute tinkering on the fantasy squad removing Carson Palmer #Genius â JT (@JT71829) October 15, 2017

Carson Palmer is sitting on my bench with 31 points and it's only start of the third quarter... my heads not in fantasy football this year â Nov 6th ï¿½ï¿½ (@ChefD_94) October 15, 2017

New Orleans Saints RB Mark Ingram

Fantasy Points: 25 points

Starting Percentage: 80.5%

Now that Ingram is once again the lead back in New Orleans, you better make sure you start him. Last season he had 1,043 rushing yards and 10 total touchdowns.

If anyone was curious, Mark Ingram was on my bench and Aaron Rodgers was my starting QB...just a great fantasy week â Anthony LaRussa (@AJLaRussa23) October 15, 2017

Me checking fantasy and seeing Mark Ingram on my bench pic.twitter.com/lAK5jpQT7R â Johnny DeJacimo (@johnnydejac) October 15, 2017

Arizona Cardinals RB Adrian Peterson

Fantasy Points: 25.4 points

Starting Percentage: 22.9%

A change of scenery is sometimes the best thing that could happen to a 32-year-old running back. I'm sure you wanted to wait and see if Adrian Peterson was going to be an integral part of the Cardinals offense, but guess what, he is still AP. Now with the hot sun in Arizona, expect Peterson to heat up.