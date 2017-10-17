Players, owners meet to discuss social issues in N.Y.

A group of players, union leaders, team owners and NFL executives met Tuesday to discuss social issues and plans "to promote equality and effectuate positive change."

"Today owners and players had a productive meeting focused on how we can work together to promote positive social change and address inequality in our communities," the NFL and the NFL Players Association said in a joint-statement. "NFL executives and owners joined NFLPA executives and player leaders to review and discuss plans to utilize our platform to promote equality and effectuate positive change. We agreed that these are common issues and pledged to meet again to continue this work together.

"As we said last week, everyone who is part of our NFL community has a tremendous respect for our country, our flag, our anthem and our military. In the best American tradition, we are coming together to find common ground and commit to the hard work required for positive change."

The meeting included 13 players, 11 owners, NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith, NFL executive vice president Troy Vincent and commissioner Roger Goodell.

Told that meeting between players and owners was "best the communication has ever been between players & owners." No finality, though. â Judy Battista (@judybattista) October 17, 2017

"I think that's the most important thing when it comes to these issues, is perspective and respecting everyone's rights regardless of how they feel, whether it's peacefully protesting or speaking on these issues, I think it's important to respect everyone," Colts cornerback Darius Butler said following the meeting.

Butler said he was happy with the result of Tuesday's session.

"Yeah, I am. I'm happy about it and I think even more positive going forward.

In a joint statement released by the NFL and NFLPA last week, both the league and union stated there have been no changes to the current policy regarding the national anthem.

"It's not going to be a resolution overnight," Butler said. "But obviously these are issues that are important to the players and that's what we talked about and just talked about some things going forward."

The meeting came a day after Seahawks receiver Doug Baldwin and Goodell issued a letter to the Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee and three other senators in support of the Sentencing Reform and Corrections Act of 2017.

"That was something that was brought forward by a player and the fact that they're supportive obviously shows that they're interested in helping these efforts," Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins told reporters. "There's so much more that we need to be doing but it's definitely a good start."