Injuries: Luke Kuechly held out of drills Tuesday

The Carolina Panthers won't release an official injury report Tuesday, but if they did, linebacker Luke Kuechly would have been listed as a non-participant, according to team site reporter Bill Voth.

The Panthers' superstar defender suffered a scary head/neck injury in a collision with Philadelphia Eagles guard Brandon Brooks in last week's loss and did not return to the game. The Panthers announced Sunday that Kuechly was in the concussion protocol.

The fact that Kuechly was out at practice, though not in pads, was at the very least an encouraging sign for Carolina.

Media portion of practice over. Kuechly jogging around but not in drills. Kalil doing most stuff. Also notable: Coleman moving really well. â Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) October 17, 2017

The Panthers got better news on the Ryan Kalil front. The offensive lineman, who's been out since Week 2 with a neck injury, showed up to practice in full pads and worked out, giving the team hope he'll be available for this weekend's tilt with the Chicago Bears.

Here's a look at other injury notes we're tracking Tuesday:

1. The Detroit Lions announced quarterback Matt Stafford (ankle), offensive lineman T.J. Lang (undisclosed), safety Glover Quin (groin), receiver Golden Tate (shoulder), receiver TJ Jones (undisclosed), defensive lineman A'Shawn Robinson (undisclosed), offensive lineman Greg Robinson (ankle), defensive lineman Ezekiel Ansah (knee) and defensive end Anthony Zettel (undisclosed) all sat out practice. Punter Sam Martin, who missed the first six games of the season with ankle injury, returned to practice.

2. Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid said receiver Albert Wilson (knee) is "getting better." Running back Charcandrick West will not practice and remains in concussion protocol.

3. San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Arik Armstead, who broke his hand in the Niners' loss to the Redskins, is expected to be out 4-6 weeks based on initial tests, a source told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. The pass rusher likely needs surgery, Rapoport added.

4. Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr made his return to the field from a back injury this past weekend. He told NFL Network's Omar Ruiz on Tuesday that his back is healing and "it's not something that can be set back by being bumped or moved around... which is encouraging."