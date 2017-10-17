John Harbaugh won't pin Ravens' woes on Mornhinweg

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh has found himself in the familiar, unenviable position of defending an offensive coordinator.

Baltimore is currently 29th in yards, 31st in passing yards and 29th in passing touchdowns. Coordinator Marty Mornhinweg has been in his current role since October of last year when the team fired then-coordinator Marc Trestman.

"The players are in it together, the coaches are in it together, we're fighting together to try to do it, so I think anytime you try to pin the blame on any one person in a team sport like this, that's always going to be a mistake," Harbaugh said Monday, via the Ravens' official site. "I mean, that's nonsensical. It just doesn't work that way. But I understand. That's how it works. So we all understand that."

Harbaugh makes a good point, though the Ravens have twice dismissed offensive coordinators in season while Harbaugh was head coach. Harbaugh fired Cam Cameron back in December of 2012, replacing him with Jim Caldwell en route to a Super Bowl victory. Trestman was fired after the offense came under intense scrutiny last year.

"My obligations are to the team, the organization and the fans to be the very best team we can be. Today we find ourselves one game out of the division and conference lead after experiencing two tough losses at home," Harbaugh said at the time. "We will work to be better in every aspect of our football team. Our expectations are high, and we look forward to fulfilling them."

There is understandable frustration from both sides in Baltimore. The fanbase has seen different versions of Joe Flacco throughout his tenure at quarterback and tend to blame coaching when his abilities are not maximized. Harbaugh comes from the perspective of someone who meets and works alongside Mornhinweg for hours at a time every day. Which side will eventually give? A win at Minnesota on Sunday could fix a few problems.