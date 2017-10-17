Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie's suspension concludes

Sometimes, a win heals wounds faster than expected.

Giants cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie's "indefinite" suspension is over and he'll return to the team's East Rutherford facility after Tuesday's off day, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

The Giants announced Rodgers-Cromartie's suspension last week following a series of heated arguments between the cornerback and head coach Ben McAdoo dating back to last Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

The suspension seemed to be more fuel to an already stoked fire in New York. An 0-5 start and the loss of star wideout Odell Beckham Jr. forced the season to take on a helpless feeling rather quickly. The spat between McAdoo and Rodgers-Cromartie added locker room discord to the potential list of ailments.

Long term, the Giants are much better with Rodgers-Cromartie, who has arguably been their best cornerback this season despite playing fewer snaps than Eli Apple and Janoris Jenkins. The Giants surrendered nearly 400 passing yards to Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian in Monday night's 23-10 victory over the Broncos in Denver.