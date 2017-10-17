Jaguars sign kicker Josh Lambo, release Jason Myers

The Jacksonville Jaguars made a kicker swap.

The Jags are releasing struggling kicker Jason Myers and signing former Charger Josh Lambo, the team's official website announced.

ESPN first reported the news.

Meyers missed two field goals in Jacksonville's 27-17 home loss to the L.A. Rams in Week 6. Sunday wasn't the first sign of struggles for the 26-year-old booter. For the season, Myers has missed four of 15 field goal attempts and flubbed two extra points. He's had a missed kick of some fashion in four of five games, and two or more in a single game twice. Myers also hasn't converted a field goal longer than 47 yards this season.

The third-year pro's mishaps dated back to the preseason when he missed three of seven attempts and the Jags brought in Dan Carpenter in mid-August for a workout but stuck with Myers to open the season.

Now Jacksonville, sitting tied atop the AFC South, turns to Lambo.

The 26-year-old Lambo spent the past two seasons with the Chargers, hitting 52 of 64 field goal attempts and 70 of 78 extra points. Lambo lost his gig to Younghoe Koo (who was later cut) this preseason. Lambo's 81.2 field goal conversion rate the past two seasons, is slightly lower than Meyers made in 2015 and 2016 (82.8). The Jags hope, however, the swap will lead to more consistency from the kicking game in 2017.