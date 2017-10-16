Honky Tonk Football at Nissan Stadium

On Monday, the Tennessee Titans faced off against the Indianapolis Colts at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. In the honky tonk capital of the world, Titan fans will make the trip across the river to Nissan Stadium.

With Nissan Stadium, just across the river from downtown Nashville, fans are able to head down towards Broadway and stop by famous country music places including Tootsie's Orchid Lounge and the Ryman Auditorium.

The Music City Miracle, one of the greatest plays in NFL history, actually happened in Nissan Stadium, but it was named Adelphia Coliseum back then. In the 2000 AFC Wild Card game, the Titans were trailing the Buffalo Bills by a single point, when the Bills kicked off to Titans. After a lateral, the Titans took the kickoff to the house to take the lead with three seconds left.

While Nissan Stadium may look normal, the field is actually 26 feet below street level. The concourse of the stadium is actually level with the streets outside, which allows fans the ability to walk right into the stadium.