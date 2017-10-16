Eli Manning moonlights as wide receivers coach

Prior to beating the Broncos last night night, Eli Manning taught his new WRs how to run routes.

Eli's tutelage paid off: the Giants beat the Broncos 23-10 in a huge upset win.

Big brother Peyton is proud of little brother Eli.

After the Giants victory against the Broncos, Peyton Manning spoke about Eli's consecutive start streak.

Josh McCown at wide receiver? You better believe it.

Before Sunday, the last time McCown faced a Bill Belichick defense, he played wide receiver for the Detroit Lions in 2006.

Raiders welcomed Las Vegas first responders to their game against the Chargers.

Raiders owner Mark Davis flew about 30 firefighters, police officers and dispatchers from Las Vegas to today's game vs. Chargers. pic.twitter.com/UqrVEDhgwl â Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) October 15, 2017

Like father, like son.

Garett Bolles and son, Kingston, dressed for success before the Broncos game on Sunday night. Hey, at least the pre-game was fun!