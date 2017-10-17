Le'Veon Bell among Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer nominees

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell, Arizona Cardinals running back Adrian Peterson, New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram, Los Angeles Rams linebacker Cory Littleton and Miami Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi each had the strength to come through during a key moment and contribute to wins during Week 6.

Thanks to those strong performances, each player is up for Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of the Week honors. Here's a deeper look at the significance of those conquests:

Le'Veon Bell, Pittsburgh Steelers

Strong stats to consider:

» Bell rushed for 179 yards on 32 carries and a touchdown in the Steelers' 19-13 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Power of the moment: There was a 25-yard run in the third quarter -- eventually negated by a holding penalty -- where Bell was stuck deep in the backfield, pinned by defenders from four sides. He manages to burst through a thin sliver of land and glide downfield.

» Vote for Bell for Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of Week 6

Adrian Peterson, Arizona Cardinals

Strong stats to consider:

» Peterson rushed for 134 yards on 26 carries and two touchdowns in his Cardinal debut for a 38-33 win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Power of the moment: On his first drive as a member of the Cardinals, Arizona's new featured back rumbled for 54 yards off four carries against the Buccaneers, capped by Peterson's hard-charging, 27-yard touchdown gallop.

» Vote for Peterson for Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of Week 6

Mark Ingram, New Orleans Saints

Strong stats to consider:

» Ingram rushed for 114 yards on 25 carries and two touchdowns in the Saints' 52-38 win against the Detroit Lions.

Power of the moment: Ingram gets to the edge and streaks down the sideline for a 51-yard gain in the first quarter.

» Vote for Ingram for Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of Week 6

Cory Littleton, Los Angeles Rams

Strong stats to consider:

» Littleton finished the game with two tackles and a blocked punt in the Rams' 27-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Power of the moment: Littleton blocked a punt in the second quarter that was returned for a touchdown to put the Rams up 24-14 over the Jaguars.

» Vote for Littleton for Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of Week 6

Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans

Strong stats to consider:

» Henry rushed for 131 yards and a touchdown in the Titans' 36-22 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

Power of the moment: Henry scored on a 72-yard touchdown run in the closing minutes of the contest to seal the victory for Tennessee. Henry's contributions were important for a Tennessee offense that was limited due to quarterback Marcus Mariota mobility restrictions coming off injury.

» Vote for Henry for Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of Week 6