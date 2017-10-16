Marcus Mariota (hamstring) active, will start vs. Colts

Monday Night Football has some juice.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota is active and scheduled to start Monday evening against the Indianapolis Colts.

Mariota missed last week's loss to the Miami Dolphins with a hamstring injury and was questionable coming into Tennessee's AFC South tilt.

The third-year mobile quarterback has completed 60 percent of his passes and thrown for 792 yards, three TDs and three picks on the season. He also has 116 yards and three scores on the ground.

Mariota's presence under center immediately gives the Titans a boost, as starting the ineffective Matt Cassel for a second straight week would have been disastrous.