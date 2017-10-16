Sunday's Best: Chicago Bears vs. Baltimore Ravens

Week 6 was filled with a ton of drama and that was not more apparent than during the Bears-Ravens game. In this back-and-forth contest, the Ravens forced overtime with a 77-yard punt return for a touchdown.

In overtime, with 2:11 left on the clock, Bears' kicker Connor Barth lined up for the 40-yard field goal to give the Bears the win.

After nailing the 40-yard kick, Barth's teammates mobbed him at the center of field. Even Ravens' kicker Justin Tucker gave Barth some props about hitting the field goal.

With the victory, the Bears are now 2-4 on the season, while the Ravens fall to 3-3.