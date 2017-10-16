Jason Pierre-Paul dedicates celebration to young Giants fan

New York Giants DE Jason Pierre-Paul showed off a unique dance after his first sack during last night's Sunday Night Football win over the Broncos.
Those moves weren't improvised. JPP had a special dance instructor: Hayden, a 7-year-old Giants fan.
JPP did the dance Hayden taught him Friday!!! @gardenofdreams @MSGNetworks @nyknicks @Giants @UDWJPP pic.twitter.com/KIDPpuxtb6â Jill Martin (@JillMartin) October 16, 2017
Hayden taught JPP his moves during a visit to the Giants practice facilitated by The Garden of Dreams, a nonprofit organization that works with children facing obstacles.
JPP gave Hayden his gloves after practice, telling the young fan the gloves were special because Pierre-Paul lost fingers due to a fireworks accident in 2015. Hayden lost his toe due to his battle with cancer.
"Guess what? You're a survivor," Pierre-Paul told him.
Hayden lost his toe battling cancer. @UDWJPP showed Hayden his finger, âNo fear, right? No fear." @MSGNetworks @Giants @nyknicks â¤ï¸ pic.twitter.com/2z4hxZAMrRâ Jill Martin (@JillMartin) October 16, 2017
Perhaps energized by Hayden's visit, Jason Pierre-Paul had his best game of the season on Sunday night. His three sack performance matched a career-high previously set last season during a Week 12 match-up against the Browns and was a major factor in the Giants' upset victory against Denver.
We had a special guest at practice today, Haydenâ¼ï¸ He perfected his touchdown dance with JPP ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/EmnCl98QQ6â NYG in the Community (@GiantsCRDept) October 13, 2017