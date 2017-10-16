Jason Pierre-Paul dedicates celebration to young Giants fan

New York Giants DE Jason Pierre-Paul showed off a unique dance after his first sack during last night's Sunday Night Football win over the Broncos.

Those moves weren't improvised. JPP had a special dance instructor: Hayden, a 7-year-old Giants fan.

Hayden taught JPP his moves during a visit to the Giants practice facilitated by The Garden of Dreams, a nonprofit organization that works with children facing obstacles.

JPP gave Hayden his gloves after practice, telling the young fan the gloves were special because Pierre-Paul lost fingers due to a fireworks accident in 2015. Hayden lost his toe due to his battle with cancer.

"Guess what? You're a survivor," Pierre-Paul told him.

Perhaps energized by Hayden's visit, Jason Pierre-Paul had his best game of the season on Sunday night. His three sack performance matched a career-high previously set last season during a Week 12 match-up against the Browns and was a major factor in the Giants' upset victory against Denver.