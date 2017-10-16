Deshaun Watson pays tribute to Warren Moon; makes history

Prior to Sunday's Browns-Texans game, Houston's rookie QB Deshaun Watson arrived at NRG Stadium paying tribute to an NFL great that paved the way for him and many others.

Watson gave a subtle salute to Warren Moon by wearing the light blue Houston Oilers No. 1 jersey a.k.a. one of the GOAT throwback uniforms. Moon was a nine-time Pro Bowler and the first black quarterback to make it to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

On Sunday, the Texans won 33-17 and Watson became the first rookie quarterback in NFL history to throw at least three touchdowns in three consecutive games. The 22-year-old leads the league in touchdown passes (15) and has the 3-3 Texans tied for the lead in the AFC South -- the Jaguars are also 3-3.

Moon took notice of Watson's gesture and gave a hat tip to Houston's young rising star.

Grateful that a future NFL great honors the NFL past....Now go be the best @deshaunwatson. https://t.co/LuBBaQK6Rc â Warren Moon (@WMoon1) October 15, 2017

If that weren't enough, H-Town rapper Paul Wall gave his approval, too.

Watson loves Houston and the feeling is mutual. I'd like to see Watson keep this Southeast Texas theme going at all of the remaining home games -- maybe a bull riding outfit next? No? Ah, OK.