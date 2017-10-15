Broncos lose Emmanuel Sanders to ankle injury

Denver Broncos wideout Emmanuel Sanders suffered an ankle injury late in the third quarter of his team's 23-10 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday night.

Sanders suffered the injury after Giants safety Landon Collins rolled up on the receiver as he attempted to haul in a crossing route from Trevor Siemian. He was helped to the sideline and then carted off of the field.

Broncos coach Vance Joseph told reporters after the game that X-rays on Sanders' ankle were negative and that the receiver will undergo an MRI on Monday.

At the time of his departure, Sanders was Denver's second-leading receiver (5 rec, 76 yards) and the Broncos were down 20-3.

To add injury to injury, fellow wideout and kick returner Isaiah McKenzie was carted off and ruled out with an ankle injury just one series later.