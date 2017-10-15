Trevor Siemian briefly exits loss with shoulder injury

For nearly two fleeting minutes, Brock Osweiler was back on the field for the Denver Broncos. But it was not for long.

The former Broncos and Houston Texans quarterback entered the game late in the second quarter after Trevor Siemian left with a left shoulder injury. However, Siemian returned under center to start the second half of Denver's 23-10 loss.

Siemian suffered the injury diving after New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins, who was returning a pick six. The quarterback was already having a rough night, throwing two interceptions, fumbling once and completing less than 50 percent of his passes in the first half. The Broncos were down 17-3 to New York at the time of Siemian's departure.

Osweiler was 2 of 4 for 18 yards on Denver's final drive on the half.

Osweiler was traded to the Cleveland Browns this offseason after one sad season with the Houston Texans, with whom he signed a four-year, $64 million deal in 2016. The Browns then cut Osweiler ahead of the cut-down deadline, and the Broncos signed him back for the veteran's minimum. Osweiler was Denver's starting quarterback for seven games during the Broncos' championship season in 2015, but was benched for Peyton Manning in Week 17.

Brocktober lasted less than half an hour, but we were all the better for it.