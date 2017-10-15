Adrian Peterson scores on first drive with Cardinals

Adrian Peterson is back in a big way.

On his first drive as a member of the Cardinals, Arizona's new featured back rumbled for 54 yards off four carries against the Buccaneers, capped by Peterson's hard-charging, 27-yard touchdown gallop.

After a month of uninspiring play in New Orleans, Peterson -- acquired this week for a conditional 2018 sixth-round pick -- ran with power and speed, looking fresh as he blasted his way through Tampa's front seven.

The Cardinals have all sorts of issues on offense, especially along their overwhelmed line, but Peterson gave this attack an entirely new feel out of the gate.

This was worst ground game in the NFL one day ago, but everything has changed in a hurry for the Cardinals.