Oakland Raiders donating $1 million for North Bay fire relief

The Oakland Raiders announced Sunday a $1 million donation for North Bay fire relief and recovery.

The Raiders' pledge of $1 million to the relief and recovery efforts will be facilitated by American Red Cross and fans who would like to contribute can do so via the Raiders-specific microsite at at www.redcross.org/raiders-pub.

"Everyone in the Bay Area has been affected by the devastating fires in the North Bay," Raiders owner Mark Davis said in a statement. "Many lives and thousands of homes have been lost during this tragedy. The Raider Nation salutes the first responders who heroically have been battling the flames and providing relief throughout the region. Santa Rosa and Napa have served as the Raiders' summer home for over 40 years. During that time we have built long lasting relationships with the people and businesses of those communities. In this time of need we will be there for you as you have been there for us."

Firefighters from across California and neighboring states are working feverishly to contain the fires that have resulted in multiple casualties and destroyed thousands of structures. The North Bay fires, which started on Sunday, October 8th, are some of the most destructive wildfires in California history.

Join the Raiders in the commitment to provide help to those affected by this disaster by making a gift to American Red Cross Disaster Relief. Your gift enables the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters big and small. Please visit www.redcross.org/raiders-pub.