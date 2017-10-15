Niners bench Brian Hoyer for C.J. Beathard vs. 'Skins

The San Francisco 49ers made an in-game change at quarterback on Sunday.

Rookie C.J. Beathard took over at quarterback in the second quarter for the struggling Brian Hoyer with the 49ers trailing the Washington Redskins, 14-0.

It didn't take long for Beathard to help get the 49ers into the end zone. After his first possession (which included a 13-yard pass to Garrett Celek for his first NFL completion) fizzled after four plays, Beathard orchestrated an 11-play, 75-yard drive culminating in a 1-yard touchdown run by Carlos Hyde. The touchdown made it 17-7 Redskins at halftime and Beathard completed six of 14 passes for 89 yards heading into the locker room.

Hoyer was unable to generate much of anything against the Redskins -- a trend that has shadowed him at times throughout the season. He completed four of 11 passes for 34 yards in his limited time under center against Washington.

Beathard sees his first real playing time for the 49ers in the regular season after being selected by San Francisco in the third round of this year's draft. It'll be up to him to find a way to bring a seemingly moribund 49ers offense to life.

Two weeks ago, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said he wasn't yet ready to go with Beathard while also acknowledging Hoyer needed to play better. It looks as if Hoyer's on-field performance is forcing Shanahan to play his rookie signal-caller a little sooner than he had hoped for.

It remains to be seen if Beathard can reverse the 49ers' offensive woes and help San Francisco pull off an upset in Landover.