Injuries we're tracking for Sunday's Week 6 games

Week 6 of the 2017 season is here. Here are the injuries we are tracking on Sunday.

1. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers exited the game in the first quarter after suffering a broken collarbone, the team announced. The Packers said Rodgers could miss the rest of the season due to the injury.

Packers guard Lane Taylor (knee/ankle) and cornerback Quinten Rollins (ankle) both will not return to the game as well. Tackle Bryan Bulaga is being evaluated for a concussion.

2. Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr actually had three transverse process fractures in his back, but is feeling "substantially better" and will play against the Los Angeles Chargers.

In other Raiders news, rookie cornerback Gareon Conley, who has been ruled out for Sunday, will meet with doctors Tuesday to evaluate his lingering shin injury. There's a chance he be put on the shelf for weeks to heal, a source told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

3. Chicago Bears cornerback Sherrick McManis will not return to the game after injuring his hamstring in the first half.

4. Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (back) will make his NFL debut today against the Raiders. The seventh overall pick out of Clemson will be on a play count, according to Rapoport.

5. Arizona Cardinals linebacker Karlos Dansby (hamstring) and cornerback Patrick Peterson (quad) will play against the Buccaneers while defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche (calf) is still battling tightness and is inactive.

6. New York Giants safety Landon Collins (ankle) is expected to play against the Broncos in Denver, per Rapoport.

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Robert Ayers (back) and linebacker Lavonte David (ankle) will play at Arizona.

8. Washington Redskins safety Stefan McClure (knee) is questionable to return versus the 49ers.

Redskins cornerback Bashaud Breeland (hamstring) is questionable to return.

9. Houston Texans linebacker Dylan Cole will not return due to a hamstring injury.

10. San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Arik Armstead is questionable to return with a hand injury.

11. Miami Dolphins center Mike Pouncey (concussion) will not return against the Atlanta Falcons.

12. Baltimore Ravens tight end Maxx Williams (ankle) and wide receiver Breshad Perriman (concussion) have both been ruled out for the rest of the game.

13. Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr will not return after suffering a concussion against the Packers.