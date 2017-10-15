On Location Experiences ticket packages on sale for Pro Bowl

NEW YORK -- On Location Experiences (OLE), the official hospitality partner of the National Football League (NFL), announced this week that the ultimate fan packages to the 2018 Pro Bowl are now available for purchase at NFLOnLocation.com. On Location Experiences is the only source for official ticket packages with exact seat locations direct from the NFL. For the second consecutive year, the Pro Bowl will be played at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. on January 28, 2018.

On Location Experiences offers the ultimate fan experience with premium game seating. As a part of a three-night stay at Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek, fans will have VIP access to Pro Bowl events all weekend long -- including exclusive access to official AFC and NFC practices at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

New this year, fans purchasing experiences will have the opportunity to stand front-row at a private pre-game tailgate on Sunday, overlooking the red carpet as players take the field. The all-inclusive experience features food, beverages and special appearances by NFL Legends. The weekend also includes access to the Official NFL Saturday Night Party which will feature live music, NFL Legends appearances, premium cuisine and custom craft cocktails.

On Location Experiences offers weekend and gameday packages with the opportunity to choose from three prime seating locations -- club level, lower mid-field, upper mid-field -- located between the 30-yard lines. For fans looking to upgrade their ticket package, On Location Experiences will offer two-day passes to Walt Disney World and tickets to Wednesday's Pro Bowl Skill Showdown.

On Location Experiences is also hosting the biggest and best experience in the world for football fans in Minnesota for Super Bowl LII. For more information on the different experiences offered by OLE, please visit NFLOnLocation.com.

