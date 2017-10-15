Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie's suspension could be just 1 week

Giants cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie spent this weekend in Nashville, attending the homecoming for Tennessee State, his alma mater. From there, he'll spend a day attending to personal matters before heading back to New York.

At that point, the plan is for him to rejoin the Giants.

Suspended indefinitely, the veteran will miss Sunday's game against the Broncos, along with a slew of key, injured Giants. But he plans to be back for Week 7, serving just one week of a suspension that could last up to four weeks.

DRC is confident, after speaking with coach Ben McAdoo and general manager Jerry Reese, that they feel the same. The Giants likely will hold out making a final decision until they speak with him after Sunday.

After having words with McAdoo, expressing serious frustration, Rodgers-Cromartie was sent away from the facility this past week.

According to those with direct knowledge of the situation, the argument began while Rodgers-Cromartie hurt his lower leg and was pulled from the field last Sunday. He came to the sidelines and saw his backup on the field, wanted to continue, but was pulled off the field harshly by the coaches.

He reacted in a demonstrative way, throwing equipment. He was sent to the locker room. An argument ensued post-game. On Tuesday, he was informed he would be inactive today. On Wednesday at the facility, with his situation not yet resolved with McAdoo, he was suspended and left the facility.

In Rodgers-Cromartie's mind, considering that he's done everything he was asked by this team (including play in the slot), he should be treated with respect. He believed he got treated unfairly while younger players received comparatively little criticism.

That apparently includes Eli Apple, who has had his own issues, and LT Erick Flowers.

While away, DRC has met with several people close to him, including Giants director of player development David Tyree. Some former teammates pointed out that Rodgers-Cromartie hadn't bought into the coaches during the 2015 season, and that some of the same issues had arisen again.

In McAdoo's view, there was no choice but to suspend him, at the very least to ward off future behavior.

It all capped off a crazy and potentially devastating week, one that included season-ending injuries to Odell Beckham, Brandon Marshall and Dwayne Harris. But the coaches are oddly energized, privately noting how young and fast the team has gotten. They saw it in practice this week.

As for DRC, the belief is he comes back with a chip on his shoulder, ready to compete. That, at least, is the Giants hope.

