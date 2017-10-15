Injury roundup: Packers' Montgomery to split carries

Green Bay Packers running back Ty Montgomery is expected to play against the Vikings in Minnesota but is slated to split carries with teammate Aaron Jones, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

The third-year running back out of Stanford injured his ribs in a Week 4 victory over the Chicago Bears.

Montgomery has 281 yards from scrimmage and has scored three touchdowns in four games this season.

With Montgomery out last weekend, Jones rushed for 125 yards and a score in the Packers' win over the Cowboys.

Other injury news we are tracking on Sunday:

1. Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr actually had three transverse process fractures in his back, but is feeling "substantially better" and is expected to play against the Los Angeles Chargers, according to Rapoport.

2. Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (ankle) is expected to play through pain at New Orleans but wide receiver Kenny Golladay (hamstring) is unlikely to do so, a source tells Rapoport.

3. New York Jets running back Bilal Powell (calf) is out for today's game against the Patriots, sources tell Rapoport. Fortunately for the Jets, veteran Matt Forte is expected to return after missing two games with an injured toe.

4. Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (back) will make his NFL debut today against the Raiders. The seventh overall pick out of Clemson will be on a play count, according to Rapoport.

5. Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Jeremy Maclin (shoulder) is a game-time decision against the Bears, although fellow wideout Breshad Perriman (knee) is expected to play, according to Rapoport.

6. For the first time this season, New Orleans Saints left tackle Terron Armstead is expected to play, per Rapoport. Armstead has been sidelined with a shoulder injury.