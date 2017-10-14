Patriots' Harvey Langi hospitalized after car accident

Patriots rookie linebacker Harvey Langi was hospitalized after a car accident on Friday evening.

In a statement, the Patriots confirmed the news: "We are aware of the traffic accident involving Harvey Langi and a passenger last night in Foxborough. The two were stopped at a traffic light when they were rear ended by another vehicle. They were both transported to a local hospital with injuries and are receiving medical attention. Our thoughts are with Harvey, the Langi family and those who sustained injuries in last night's accident."

Langi was subsequently ruled out against the Jets with a back injury.

Undrafted out of Brigham Young, Langi has played in one game this year, New England's Week 2 win over the Saints. The Patriots made Langi the highest-paid undrafted rookie in the league during training camp, shelling out a $100,000 guaranteed base salary and a $15,000 signing bonus.