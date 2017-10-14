Colts place starting guard Jack Mewhort (knee) on IR

The Indianapolis Colts are shelving their starting right guard for the remainder of the season.

Jack Mewhort was placed on injured reserve on Saturday after aggravating a knee injury in Friday's practice, coach Chuck Pagano told reporters. The guard will have to undergo another procedure after his knee flared up during walk-throughs.

Mewhort was listed as a "DNP" on Friday's injury report for a non-injury related issue. Clearly, that wasn't the case.

Mewhort had started all five games this season. Pro Football Focus graded Mewhort as the 48th-best guard in football in 2017.

Indianapolis' second-round selection from 2014 missed six games last year and ended the season on injured reserve with the same injury.

The team signed second-year guard Isaiah Williams in a corresponding move. Kyle Kalis, Mike Person and Le'Raven Clark are also potential replacements for Mewhort.

Mewhort is in the final year of his four-year rookie deal and will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.