Toughest stadiums in college football

Many of us dream about getting the chance to walk out of the tunnel to roaring fans, but only a few want the opportunity to take the field on the road.

A tough road test can either vault a college team into playoff contention or derail their entire season. When a college team makes their schedule, if they play at these four schools, they better be on upset alert because it's not going to be an easy win.

Virginia Tech -- Lane Stadium

Listening to Metallica's "Enter Sandman" in Lane Stadium with the Virginia Tech Hokies coming out of the tunnel might be scariest thing. However, having all 67,000 fans jumping at the same time makes it even worse. Now try calling a play when there are students dressed like the HokieBird trying to get your attention. All I can say is good luck.

Penn State -- Beaver Stadium

Even though Penn State may be called Happy Valley, for opposing teams, it should be called Miserable Valley. Penn State is currently ranked third in the country with the help of their Heisman candidate running back Saquon Barkley. Their fans also make playing in Beaver Stadium very difficult for road teams. When Coach Franklin calls for a white out, fans wear all white and it's almost as white as a blizzard.

Ohio State -- Ohio Stadium

While the official name is Ohio Stadium, everyone knows that "the Horseshoe" is a tough place to play. At home, the Buckeyes have a record of 373-104-20 -- talk about dominating. Regardless of how the Buckeyes are playing, the Horseshoe is almost always sold out.

Texas A&M -- Kyle Field

Welcome to College Station, Texas, where 102,000 fans want their opponent on a silver platter. Thanks to the 12th man, Kyle Field may be one of the loudest stadiums in the country. The real question is: who started the 12th man, The Aggies or the Seahawks?