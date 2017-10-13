Jordy Nelson Adopted Baby Girl Before Game

When a family has a new child, they can expect a lot sleepless nights and countless diaper changes. Now add in trying to manage the hectic life on an NFL receiver. Welcome to Jordy Nelson's family.

On Sunday, before the Packers took on the Cowboys in Dallas, Nelson and his wife, Emily headed to San Antonio to adopt their child, Adda Jo. Thanks to a law in Texas, Adda Jo had already been living with the Nelsons for seven months before they could officially adopt her.

During the actual game, Jordy had 2 receptions for 24 yards and a touchdown. That was one trip to the end zone that he will never forget.

Adda Jo is now the Nelsons' third child, and their second adopted baby. She joins Brooks and Royal in the Nelson clan.

Congratulations, Jordy and Emily! There is nothing better than being parents to healthy, beautiful children.