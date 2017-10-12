Alec Ogletree, Rams agree on four-year extension

The Los Angeles Rams are making sure one of their defensive stalwarts will remain under contract heading into the next decade.

The Rams announced Thursday they have agreed to terms on a four-year contract extension with linebacker Alec Ogletree. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"Alec has evolved into a true leader of our football team and we are excited to sign him to this extension," Rams general manager Les Snead said in a statement. "His teammates voted him as a captain in back-to-back seasons for a reason -- and it's not only because of his production, but his character and resiliency. We look forward to Alec helping our team emerge as a consistent winner for years to come."

Ogletree has played a vital role in the Rams' defense and likely will play a big part of the team's future now that he's under contract through 2021. Ogletree has tallied a team-leading 54 tackles and 30 solo stops during the Rams' 3-2 start. He also has two sacks.

He netted 171 tackles last season -- the fifth-highest output in Rams franchise history.

Locking up a dynamic defensive standout like Ogletree makes sense for a Rams team that is continuing to improve on the defensive side of the ball. With Ogletree now working under a new deal, perhaps Aaron Donald will be the next notable Rams player to get a new deal.