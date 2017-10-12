Panthers To Honor Sam Mills During Thursday Night Football

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for October 12th, 2017. This is the Extra Point.
The Panthers will pay tribute to Sam Mills, the originator of Keep Poundin', with a special helmet decal during tonight's Eagles-Panthers game.
#Panthers will honor Sam Mills with a â51â decal during Thursday Night Football. pic.twitter.com/hGSeKn89gGâ Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 11, 2017
Learn more about the life of the five-time Pro Bowler on this Friday's airing of A Football Life.
Jaguars rookie RB Leonard Fournette is on his way to Cantonâ¦ sort of.
RB @_fournette's jersey from Sunday is being shipped to Canton to be featured at the @ProFootballHOF.â Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) October 11, 2017
Youngest ever with a 90-yard TD run! pic.twitter.com/vFkAN6aqeR
Bills CB Tre'Davious White is the Dikembe Mutombo of the NFL.
List of every single player in NFL history with 11 pass breakups through 5 games:â TheBillsWire (@TheBillsWire) October 11, 2017
-Tre'Davious White (@TreWhite16)
Per @pfref
Former Raiders WR Cliff Branch lost his home in the Northern California wildfires.
Branch helped the Raiders win three Super Bowls during his 14-year NFL career. You can make a donation toward relief efforts here.