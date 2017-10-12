Panthers To Honor Sam Mills During Thursday Night Football

  • By Ralph Warner
The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for October 12th, 2017. This is the Extra Point.

The Panthers will pay tribute to Sam Mills, the originator of Keep Poundin', with a special helmet decal during tonight's Eagles-Panthers game.

Learn more about the life of the five-time Pro Bowler on this Friday's airing of A Football Life.

Jaguars rookie RB Leonard Fournette is on his way to Cantonâ¦ sort of.

Bills CB Tre'Davious White is the Dikembe Mutombo of the NFL.

Former Raiders WR Cliff Branch lost his home in the Northern California wildfires.

Branch helped the Raiders win three Super Bowls during his 14-year NFL career. You can make a donation toward relief efforts here.

