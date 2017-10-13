Week 6 bold predictions: Adrian Peterson makes Saints regret trade

Throughout the 2017 season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each weekend's games. Here are their thoughts on Week 6:
Adrian Peterson gets the touches he deservesDuring his four weeks in New Orleans, Adrian Peterson ran the ball a total of 27 times for 81 yards. This weekend, in his debut as an Arizona Cardinal, he gets at least 20 carries for 100-plus yards against the Bucs.
One Packers' receiver dominates Vikings' secondaryThe Green Bay Packers will get a monster performance from one offensive player who's not Aaron Rodgers. Davante Adams goes off for 120 yards and a pair of touchdowns against a solid Vikings secondary.
Kareem Hunt will break the record for yards from scrimmage in a player's first six NFL gamesRookie Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt has a whopping 775 yards from scrimmage through five games so far. And even though he's facing the Steelers' fourth-ranked defense on Sunday, I think he'll rack up 160 more to give him 935 -- 2 more than the current record-holder, Eric Dickerson, who had 933 yards from scrimmage in his first six games with the Rams in 1983.
Shanahan leads 49ers to first winKyle Shanahan heads to his old stomping grounds with his new team. The first-year head coach leads the 49ers to their first win of the season in Washington, where he was offensive coordinator from 2010 to 2013.
Kirk Cousins has his best performance of the seasonI said this to my colleague Bucky Brooks in our "Move The Sticks" podcast, but I think Kirk Cousins bounces back after the loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He's fresh coming off Washington's bye week and will throw for 400 yards.