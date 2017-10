Week 6 bold predictions: Adrian Peterson makes Saints regret trade

Kareem Hunt will break the record for yards from scrimmage in a player's first six NFL games

Rookie Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt has a whopping 775 yards from scrimmage through five games so far. And even though he's facing the Steelers on Sunday , I think he'll rack up 160 more to give him 935 -- 2 more than the current record-holder, Eric Dickerson, who had 933 yards from scrimmage in his first six games with the Rams in 1983.