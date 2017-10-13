Week 6 bold predictions: Adrian Peterson makes Saints regret trade

Throughout the 2017 season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each weekend's games. Here are their thoughts on Week 6:



Willie McGinest

Shanahan leads 49ers to first win Kyle Shanahan heads to his old stomping grounds with his new team. The first-year head coach leads the 49ers to their first win of the season in Washington, where he was offensive coordinator from 2010 to 2013.