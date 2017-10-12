Former NFL players participate in Congressional Football Game

Former NFL players and members of Congress took on U.S. Capitol Police in the eighth edition of the Congressional Football Game on the campus of Gallaudet University in Washington on Wednesday night.

NFL alumni Ken Harvey, John Booty, Gary Clark, Santana Moss, Herschel Walker, Ravin Caldwell, Shawn Springs, Darnerien McCants and Leon Joe participated in the game, which resulted in the Capitol Police defeating the congressional team, 7-0.

"Pretty competitive," Rep. Tim Walz (Minn.) told WJLA-TV in Washington. "I'll tell you what, the Guards play some pretty salty football."

Rep. Steve Scalise (La.) attended the game and honored the two officers who saved his life last year -- David Bailey and Crystal Griner -- after he was shot during practice for a congressional baseball game last in June.

Representatives Chuck Fleischmann (Tenn.), Rep. Rodney Davis (Ill.), Rep. Mike Bishop (Mich.), Rep. Jeff Denham (Calif.) and Rep. Tim Walz (Minn.) also took part in the game. Troy Vincent, NFL executive vice president of football operations, took part in the coin toss.

The touch football game supported charities which benefit military and law enforcement families: United States Capitol Police Memorial Fund, Our Military Kids and A Advantage 4 Kids, Inc.