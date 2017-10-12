Chargers-Raiders still set to be played in Oakland

Wildfires that have scorched the Bay Area, leaving more than 20 people dead and destroying countless properties, continue to wreak havoc on the region.

The air quality in northern California has reached unhealthy levels due to the fires, putting into question the viability of Sunday's game between the Chargers and Raiders in Oakland.

"We continue to monitor air quality conditions in the Bay Area and are in close communication with both the Raiders and Chargers , as well as local authorities," league spokesperson Michael Signora told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport on Thursday. "At this point, the game remains scheduled for Sunday in Oakland."

The Raiders adjusted their practice schedule again on Thursday, moving up the session and abbreviating their time on the field. While at practice Michael Crabtree, among others, wore face masks, per Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

On Wednesday quarterback Derek Carr put the situation into perspective.

"My heart goes out to those families. That's real life. That's hard," Carr said, via NFL Network's Steve Wyche. "Being 2-3, that's not hard."

The Raiders and San Francisco 49ers were among the Bay Area professional sports franchises to team up on a donation of $450,000 for North Bay fire relief efforts.