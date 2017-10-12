Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie suspended indefinitely

Don't expect to see Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie on the playing field any time soon.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that the cornerback met Thursday with coach Ben McAdoo, who informed Rodgers-Cromartie that he's been suspended indefinitely. The team later confirmed the suspension.

Per the league's collective bargaining agreement, a team-imposed "indefinite suspension" can last anywhere from one to four weeks.

The suspension stems from a "heated" argument on Wednesday between Rodgers-Cromartie and McAdoo, a disagreement that began when the cover man was pulled from Sunday's loss to the Chargers.

Rodgers-Cromartie has started four of new York's five tilts this season and spent Sunday operating as a "good soldier" -- his words -- by taking over the team's slot cornerback role.

Playing fewer snaps than fellow corners Janoris Jenkins and Eli Apple, Rodgers-Cromartie's frustration has bubbled over in a way that only adds more chaos to a team on the brink of their worst season in ages.