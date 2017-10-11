Raiders monitoring smoky conditions from raging wildfires

ALAMEDA, Calif -- There is significant smoke around the Oakland Raiders' training facility from raging wildfires, roughly 40 miles away. Coach Jack Del Rio said there is staff monitoring the hazy, smoky conditions and as of mid-afternoon Wednesday, they were cleared to practice.

The Raiders do not have an indoor practice facility.

Del Rio and quarterback Derek Carr offered thoughts to the families who've lost lives and property.

"My heart goes out to those families. That's real life. That's hard," Carr said. "Being 2-3, that's not hard."

At least 11 people have died and more than 70,000 acres in Napa and Sonoma counties have been scorched in the fires as of Wednesday morning, according to The New York Times.

The Raiders and San Francisco 49ers were among the Bay Area professional sports franchises to team up on a donation of $450,000 for North Bay fire relief efforts.

"The Raiders family expresses our deepest concern for everyone affected by the North Bay fires," Raiders President Marc Badain said in a statement. "The Raiders have held training camp in Napa for the past 22 seasons and have formed a strong bond with communities in Napa and Sonoma counties. The Silver and Black ask the entire Raider Nation to help spread the word on how everyone can assist the region in its recovery."

