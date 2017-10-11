Drake Visits BFF Odell Beckham Jr. in the Hospital

New friends will be more than happy to party with you, but how many of them come visit you in the hospital?

Giants star Odell Beckham Jr. and rap superstar Drake have a bromance dating back to 2015, after OBJ had completed his Rookie of the Year season, but before he became the household name he is today.

So as Beckham was in the hospital recovering from surgery on his fractured ankle, the Toronto rapper stopped by to check in on his friend.

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Oct 10, 2017 at 6:06pm PDT

This isn't your typical "we're famous, so why not" friendship. Drizzy and OBJ lived together last year, and even worked out together in the offseason.

Few duos are as successful in their respective fields as this pairing. While the rest of us celebrate the small victories like getting a promotion or a new puppy, these two break records on the field and music charts. Heading into the 2017 season, Beckham had already become the first wide receiver with at least 80 receptions and 1,000 receiving yards in his first three seasons. His injury in Sunday's Chargers-Giants game has put a halt to the 24-year-old's record-breaking pace, but OBJ is already turning to his friend for comeback inspiration.

Check out OBJ using Drake's "Do Not Disturb" track off his record-breaking album More Life for this Instagram post.

A post shared by Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) on Oct 11, 2017 at 10:26am PDT

It's cool to see two stars in their prime supporting each other in good and bad times. In 2018, we hope to see OBJ making more of his signature catches on the field and dancing to new tracks from Champagne Papi off of it.