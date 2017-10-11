Ben Roethlisberger confident: 'I don't question myself'

The rocky start to Ben Roethlisberger's 14th season, coupled with his postgame comments Sunday, has led many pundits to question whether the Pittsburgh Steelers still has what it takes to be among the game's elite passers.

Big Ben isn't questioning anything about his motivation and talent.

"I don't question myself," Roethlisberger said Wednesday, via NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala. "No offense to any of you guys, but it doesn't matter to me how you guys question me or not or quote-on-quote professional talking heads."

Roethlisberger's statement comes after he told reporters "maybe I don't have it anymore," after a five-interception performance in a blowout loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. He said he made the comment out of frustration, and it's clear that Roethlisberger believes he has more to offer the Steelers as they try to rebound from their second loss in three games. For Big Ben, his intimidating football resume should provide plenty of relief for any Steelers fans who might be panicked about the team's 2017 prospects.

"Two Super Bowls, 100-some years, 300-some, I don't even know my own stats," Roethlisberger told reporters. "I've been playing this game longer than you've probably been covering it."

Roethlisberger might be reaching the end of his tolerance levels for anyone questioning whether his talents could be fading in the wake of Sunday's boo-fest at Heinz Field. Roethlisberger seems confident at where the team stands heading into Sunday's tough test against an undefeated Kansas City Chiefs team.

"We're still on top of the AFC North," Roethlisberger said. "I think you guys are much more panicked than we are. As you can see, I'm not real shaken by last week or nervous or worried. We're ready to go."