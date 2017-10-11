Cowboys DT Stephen Paea informs team he's retiring

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Stephen Paea informed the organization he is retiring, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday, per a source with knowledge of the conversation.

ESPN first reported the news.

The reason for Paea's retirement is unclear. The seven-year veteran has been battling a knee injury this season and did not play in the Cowboys' loss to Green Bay this past Sunday.

Paea, who was drafted in the second round by the Chicago Bears in 2011, was in his first season with the Cowboys. He also played for the Redskins and Browns. Paea registered 14 sacks in his career.

The Oregon State product made waves just before his pro career commenced when he benched 225 pounds a record 49 times at the NFL Scouting Combine.