Could Terrell Owens and Chad Johnson Return To The NFL?

Don't look now, but you could see some of your favorite NFL stars of the past returning to the gridiron. Injuries have caused a few teams to begin searching for players to solve their depth chart issues. A few retired NFL players are taking notice and are publicly letting it be known that they're still available.

On Sunday the New York Giants had an unfathomable series of injuries during the Chargers-Giants game. All four of their wideouts got injured and three of them had season-ending injuries. With the loss of Pro Bowl receivers like Odell Beckham Jr. and Brandon Marshall, the Giants need star power on the outside. Back in 2007, Terrell Owens and Chad Johnson were arguably the two biggest star WRs in the league. T.O. and Ochocinco are now 43 and 39 years old respectively, but they say they still got it.

A post shared by The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) on Oct 8, 2017 at 3:43pm PDT

Owens has been passionately campaigning for his return to league for a while now.

A post shared by FOX Sports Radio (@foxsportsradio) on Aug 30, 2017 at 7:07am PDT

So, should Giants fans get their popcorn ready? If Owens is somehow able to make a return to the league, he would be the oldest wide receiver in NFL history -- the current record holder is Jerry Rice, who was 42 when he played his last season for the Seahawks in 2005.

It's not only flashy WRs who are talking about comebacks, former All-Pro linebacker Lance Briggs saw that the Bears need help at the LB position now that Willie Young has been placed on injured reserve.

The talk of the town this morning seems to be the @ChicagoBears current depth issues at LB. I may or may not know a few good men... ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/2pMC9mGcNr â Lance Briggs (@LanceBriggs) October 10, 2017

All true Bears fans remember how intimidating Briggs, Brian Urlacher, and Hunter Hillenmeyer were in the mid 2000s -- the trio played a huge part in Chicago going 13-3 and making it to Super Bowl XLI in the 2006 season.

Will Briggs, Owens, and Johnson pull a Brett Favre join the list of NFL stars to make memorable comebacks?