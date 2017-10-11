Bengals-Steelers on Oct. 22 'flexed' to later start time

If you're a Cincinnati Bengals or Pittsburgh Steelers fan, be sure to have your afternoon open on Oct. 22.

The NFL announced Wednesday that the kickoff time for the Bengals-Steelers game on Sunday, Oct. 22 -- originally scheduled for a 1 p.m. ET start -- has been moved to 4:25 p.m. ET.

The time change is part of the league's option to institute flexible scheduling for certain games beginning from Week 5 and onward each season. The AFC North battle will be part of a CBS doubleheader.