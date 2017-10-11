Nolan Carroll released by Dallas Cowboys

Nolan Carroll is heading to the market.

The Cowboys released the cornerback Wednesday. The 30-year-old veteran was in just the first of a three-year, $10 million deal he signed back in March. He spent the previous three years in Philadelphia.

The development was first reported by NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Carroll has not suited up for the Cowboys since a Week 2 loss to the Denver Broncos when he sustained a concussion.

This wasn't Carroll's best showing over two games, though he should get some looks on the open market. Cornerback injuries and secondary depth become major issues for teams down the stretch and Carroll, who had an interception, a forced fumble and 10 pass breakups last year with the Eagles, could easily find himself on a roster once he receives medical clearance.

The cut is a nod to 2017 third-round pick Jourdan Lewis, who arguably has been the team's best cornerback this season. Dallas' defense has surprised plenty this year and getting a professional starter-grade performance from a rookie in a tight spot adds to the intrigue. Its numbers have slipped of late, but it seems like Lewis isn't going anywhere.