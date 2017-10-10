Maverick or Goose? Jimmy Graham Is A Real Life "Top Gun"

  By Ralph Warner
The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for October 10th, 2017. This is the Extra Point.

Alex Smith has achieved something not even Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, or Joe Montana were able to do.

Seahawks TE Jimmy Graham is living out his Top Gun dreams.

Falcons DE Takk McKinley was willing to pay big money for his misplaced dreadlock.

The rookie said three grand was worth it, but not $11,000.

The Chicago Bears lost more than a game on Monday Night Football.

