Polynesian Football Hall of Fame unveils Class of 2018

The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame unveiled its Class of 2018 today. Five Inductees were selected from a list of 18 Finalists.

This year's inductees include Herman Clark (Hawaiian ancestry), Ma'ake Kemoeatu (Tongan Ancestry), ManuTuiasosopo (Samoan ancestry) and Kimo von Oelhoffen (Hawaiian ancestry) as player inductees, and Bob Apisa (Samoan ancestry) as a contributor.

"The Class of 2018 represents All-Americans, National Champions, three Super Bowl championships, and a member of the NFL's Half Century Team," said Jesse Sapolu, Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Co-Founder and Chairman.

The Inductees were selected by the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee which includes Coaches Dick Tomey (Chairman), Ron McBride and Dick Vermeil, past NFLPA President and Inaugural Inductee Kevin Mawae, former NFL Player and Class of 2015 Inductee Ray Schoenke, ESPN Sportscaster Neil Everett, NFL player personnel legend Gil Brandt, NFL Network writer and commentator Steve Wyche, and Honolulu Sportscaster Robert Kekaula.

"On behalf of the Selection Committee, I congratulate the outstanding Class of 2018," said Dick Tomey, Selection Committee Chairman. "Their accomplishments on and off the field make each of them truly worthy of this recognition."

The Class of 2018 will be honored during the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Weekend to be held on January 19 & 20, 2018 in Oahu, Hawai'i. The Polynesian Pro, College and High School Football Player of Year honorees will be announced later in the year.

Inductees will also be recognized at the inaugural Polynesian Bowl, a premier senior high school all-star football game featuring the world's elite players of Polynesian heritage and other ancestries. For more information about the game, visit www.PolynesianBowl.com.